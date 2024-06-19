Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1473.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 17.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1473.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 23559.35. The Sensex is at 77463.83, up 0.21%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 14% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22585.35, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1474.5, up 1.42% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 17.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News