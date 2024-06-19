Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd soars 1.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company Ltd soars 1.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1473.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 17.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1473.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 23559.35. The Sensex is at 77463.83, up 0.21%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 14% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22585.35, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1474.5, up 1.42% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 17.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Nifty scales above 22,350; financial services advance

SBI Cards &amp; Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

State Bank of India soars 2.37%, up for fifth straight session

Board of Axis Bank approves additional investment of Rs 336 cr in Max Life

Bharat Heavy Electricals appoints Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi as Director (Finance) &amp; CFO

Nifty below 23,600; European market declines

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for fifth session

SEPC opens rights issue on 05 July

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story