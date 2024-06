SEPC has approved the issuance of 15,38,46,153 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 13 per equity share (including Rs 3 per share) aggregating to Rs 200 crore on rights basis.

The issue opens on 05 July 2024 and closes on 19 July 2024. The rights entitlement ratio is 6:55.

