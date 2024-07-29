Cholamandalam Invt appoints Ravindra Kundu, as MD

The NBFC's board has approved the appointment of Ravindra Kumar Kundu, as the manging director (MD) of the company for a period of five years with effect from 7 October 2024.

Kundu has been the executive director of the company since 23 January 2020. He has over 36 years of experience in automobile and financial services industry including 24 years with the company.

Ravindra Kumar Kundu is a graduate in Commerce and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives from the Kellogg School of Management, Indian School of Business and an Executive Programme in Global Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp