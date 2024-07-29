Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 334.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 334.17% to Rs 500.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1179.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1140.491179.1718.1212.93255.40191.28229.32156.89500.73115.33

