Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 334.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 croreNet profit of Finolex Industries rose 334.17% to Rs 500.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1179.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1140.491179.17 -3 OPM %18.1212.93 -PBDT255.40191.28 34 PBT229.32156.89 46 NP500.73115.33 334
