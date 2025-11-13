Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.760.94-9.2115.960.340.760.230.670.160.33

