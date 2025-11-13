AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.64% to Rs 50.74 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India rose 105.68% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.64% to Rs 50.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.7481.3622.197.778.644.484.662.313.621.76

