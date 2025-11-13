SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 621.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 730.14 crore

Net Loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 621.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 457.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 730.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 852.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.730.14852.78-59.64-44.04-446.17-300.63-621.49-458.26-621.29-457.87

