Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 712.02 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 26.91% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 712.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 607.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.712.02607.4813.9013.29104.1783.9384.8367.9963.6750.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News