Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chrome Silicon standalone net profit declines 97.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Chrome Silicon standalone net profit declines 97.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 37.23 crore

Net profit of Chrome Silicon declined 97.62% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.88% to Rs 89.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.2346.54 -20 89.81175.67 -49 OPM %-66.912.43 --22.050.57 - PBDT-23.363.69 PL -17.687.79 PL PBT-25.161.91 PL -24.840.67 PL NP0.104.21 -98 0.422.73 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Every day is Mother's Day: Allstate India Celebrates Working Moms with All MaMa &amp; Nourish and Nurture Zone Initiatives

M&amp;M reports 24% YoY growth in Feb'24 auto sales; tractor sales at 21,672 units

US Market extends selloff as spike in treasury yields

Pitch Perfect India: An Award-Winning Sales Training Company in India

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story