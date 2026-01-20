CII confident that the reform momentum will continue in the forthcoming Union Budget

CII is confident that the reform momentum will continue in the forthcoming Union Budget and has made several recommendations as it continues to engage with the policy makers on the next set of reforms. A central pillar of CIIs recommendations is sustaining capital expenditure, wherein a revitalised, Rs 150 crore, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2.0 could be launched. The focus should be on shovel-ready, revenue-generating projects and streamlined dispute-resolution mechanisms to accelerate infrastructure delivery and crowd-in private investment.

In parallel, CII calls for robust Development and Strategic Funding mechanisms to enhance Indias long-term competitiveness. At the heart of this is the creation of an India Development and Strategic Fund (IDSF), which can be a sovereign-anchored platform to mobilise large pools of domestic institutional capital and foreign investment. The IDSF could operate through two complementary arms: a developmental arm to support domestic priorities such as MSMEs, energy transition, and human capital; and a strategic arm to enable overseas acquisitions and partnerships that secure Indias long-term economic and security interests.

CII also suggests a Rs 1,000-crore Digitisation Fund, to accelerate Indias regulatory digitisation, advancing the Unified Enterprise Identity, Entity Locker, API-based compliance, upgraded e-Gazette and India Code, and a National Compliance Grid, eliminating duplication, enabling real-time data flows, and creating paperless, presence-less digital rails that cut compliance burdens and boost ease of doing business. Recognising that future growth will increasingly be powered by knowledge and technology, CII emphasises accelerating Innovation and R&D. CII suggests establishing 10 Centres of Advanced Learning and Research (CALRs), each with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, focused on frontier domains such as AI, quantum, advanced materials, robotics, clean energy, and biotechnology. These could be operated through a publicprivate co-funding model with matched industrygovernment contributions. This could be complemented by an India Talent Agency in major global hubs to attract top talent, engage diaspora researchers, and position India as a global innovation leader. To strengthen Indias global integration, CII recommends enabling trade and exports through a simplified three-tier tariff structure, with low tariffs on inputs and moderate tariffs on intermediates, to enhance competitiveness, integrate into global value chains, and promote export diversification.

Finally, on the financial sector front, CII advocates a comprehensive strengthening of Indias banking ecosystem by enhancing the capital base of Development Financial Institutions, enabling selective NBFC-to-bank transitions, allowing calibrated foreign equity, encouraging the entry of well-capitalised new banks, and consolidating weaker institutions to improve scale and efficiency. An expert committee, on the lines of the earlier Narsimhan Committees, could be set up to reassess banking structures, ownership and governance norms, capital frameworks, and long-term institutional design for a future ready financial sector. To unlock liquidity and attract global capital, CII recommends accelerating asset tokenisation across real estate, infrastructure, and financial assets. Building on RBI and IFSCA pilots, a National Asset Tokenisation Framework should define clear legal, regulatory, and tax provisions while standardising issuance and trading protocols. Leveraging GIFT City for initial pilots, expanding regulatory sandboxes, and developing vibrant secondary markets will deepen investor participation and support innovative fractional-ownership models that modernise Indias financial architecture.