Board of Unimech Aerospace approves JV with YBAK group

The board of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing at its meeting held on 20 January 2026 has approved the proposal to enter into Joint Venture Agreement with Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (YBAK), for the formation of a Joint Venture Company in Saudi Arabia.

The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group of companies was founded in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1890, and is one of the oldest, most respected and diversified family-owned business conglomerates in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over 135 years, YBAK has played a pioneering role in the economic development of the Gulf region.