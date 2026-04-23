Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1288.9, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1288.9, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 5.7% in last one month.