Welspun Corp Ltd soars 6.34%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1211.4, up 6.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% gain in NIFTY and a 46.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1211.4, up 6.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 51.01% in last one month.