Cipla Patalganga facility gets 6 USFDA observations

The drug major said that the US drug regulator has issued Form 483, with six observations after inspecting its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the company's Patalganga manufacturing facility from 28 March 2024 to 4 April 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said, On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 6 inspectional observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharmaceutical company reported 31.82% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055.90 crore on 13.53% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,505.66 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 1,449.90 on the BSE.

