Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2024.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2024.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 15.66% to Rs 388.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27745 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd lost 10.67% to Rs 217.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36529 shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd crashed 9.41% to Rs 550. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19280 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd fell 8.21% to Rs 342.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Symphony Ltd slipped 7.89% to Rs 1502.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19328 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News