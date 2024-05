Cipla announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at manufacturing facility of the Company located in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra, India from 29 April 2024 to 8 May 2024. On conclusion of the inspection, the Company has received 1 inspectional observation in Form 483.

