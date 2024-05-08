Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, Gautam Gems Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd and Suraj Estate Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2024.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 45.84 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34508 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd crashed 8.18% to Rs 249.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39451 shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 9.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd dropped 6.06% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94797 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd slipped 5.66% to Rs 397.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34168 shares in the past one month.

