Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 6.90% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.79 11 OPM %94.3293.67 -PBDT0.420.41 2 PBT0.420.41 2 NP0.310.29 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices dip up to 1%; Sensex up 100 pts

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to step down in Sept as scandals grew

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story