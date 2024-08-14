Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 6.90% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.880.7994.3293.670.420.410.420.410.310.29

