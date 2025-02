Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit declines 51.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.55% to Rs 123.27 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 51.29% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.55% to Rs 123.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 163.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.123.27163.3897.2087.4575.05121.3274.77120.9757.61118.27

