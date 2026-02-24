Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup, Regaal Resources Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd and Filatex Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2026.

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 88.2 at 24-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 912 shares in the past one month.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 15.25% to Rs 130. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 602 shares in the past one month. Regaal Resources Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 70. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29109 shares in the past one month. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd spurt 10.24% to Rs 453.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3916 shares in the past one month.