Swan Defence completes five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), will complete five (5) Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs) for Kakinada based San Maritime India. San Maritime has begun the docking of the vessels at SDHI's shipyard in Pipavav for completion under IR Class and subsequently cater to the demands of the offshore industry.

The completion of these five OSVs of San Maritime will strengthen Indian-flag tonnage & offshore capability; create maritime jobs, reinforcing the Government of India's vision of advancing indigenous self-reliant shipbuilding through targeted financial assistance and incentive schemes. The commencement of the project will support local vendors & service providers of the shipbuilding ecosystem.