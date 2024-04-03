City Union Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% jump in NIFTY and a 14.33% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 4.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23782.25, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 147, up 0.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

