City Union Bank Ltd spurts 0.52%, up for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.41, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.65% in last one year as compared to a 18.23% jump in NIFTY and a 7.16% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.41, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24710.8. The Sensex is at 81821.37, up 0.07%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 3.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25958.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187, up 0.63% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 20.65% in last one year as compared to a 18.23% jump in NIFTY and a 7.16% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News