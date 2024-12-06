Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 0.67%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.05, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.52% in last one year as compared to a 18.23% slide in NIFTY and a 13.15% slide in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.05, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24710.8. The Sensex is at 81821.37, up 0.07%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 8.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2083.95, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

