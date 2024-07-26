City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.67% to Rs 1388.64 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 16.38% to Rs 264.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 9.67% to Rs 1388.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1266.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1388.641266.17 10 OPM %70.9964.32 -PBDT334.49262.27 28 PBT334.49262.27 28 NP264.49227.27 16
