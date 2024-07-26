Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashirwad Steels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.15 133 OPM %34.29-113.33 -PBDT0.800.46 74 PBT0.780.44 77 NP0.600.30 100

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

