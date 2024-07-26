Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 438.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 117.99 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 438.71% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 117.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.99108.919.218.137.144.972.090.531.670.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp