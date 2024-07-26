Total Operating Income rise 14.53% to Rs 2652.27 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 18.88% to Rs 181.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.53% to Rs 2652.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2315.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2652.272315.7968.6870.55213.22234.24213.22234.24181.50152.67

