Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 14.53% to Rs 2652.27 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 18.88% to Rs 181.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.53% to Rs 2652.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2315.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2652.272315.79 15 OPM %68.6870.55 -PBDT213.22234.24 -9 PBT213.22234.24 -9 NP181.50152.67 19

Jul 26 2024

