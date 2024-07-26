Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 20.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 606.34 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 20.34% to Rs 74.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 606.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 639.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.606.34639.3819.6423.09134.61160.5198.08126.5474.4693.47

