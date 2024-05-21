City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.89% to Rs 1374.12 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 16.87% to Rs 254.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.89% to Rs 1374.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1228.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.35% to Rs 1015.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 937.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.80% to Rs 5270.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4714.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

