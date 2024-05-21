Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 78.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 78.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 45.29% to Rs 62.64 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 78.59% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.29% to Rs 62.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.30% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 274.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.64114.50 -45 274.93304.20 -10 OPM %3.245.85 -4.817.12 - PBDT1.786.03 -70 10.7915.78 -32 PBT1.115.39 -79 8.2213.63 -40 NP0.853.97 -79 6.3210.08 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Italian Flour Companies Promote Premium Soft Wheat Flour at SIAL India 2023

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Pure Flour From Europe - Top Quality Flour Now in India

A Baker's Delight - Pure Flour From Europe

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 79.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Archidply Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 499.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story