Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 38.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 7.93 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 38.30% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.939.11 -13 33.0026.27 26 OPM %11.857.46 -10.069.10 - PBDT0.910.67 36 3.092.11 46 PBT0.880.63 40 3.002.05 46 NP0.650.47 38 2.231.53 46

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

