Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.04 125 OPM %11.11-75.00 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.060.01 500

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

