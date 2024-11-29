Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 252.67 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 45.18% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 252.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 219.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales252.67219.01 15 OPM %57.5251.02 -PBDT36.9028.07 31 PBT31.1821.48 45 NP23.3316.07 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

