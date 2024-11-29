Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 252.67 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 45.18% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 252.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 219.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.252.67219.0157.5251.0236.9028.0731.1821.4823.3316.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News