Club Mahindra transforms its Acacia Palms resort in Goa into an all-women-run property

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, has announced a ground-breaking initiative with the transformation of its Acacia Palms resort in Goa into an all-women-run property under its portfolio. This initiative marks a historic milestone as Acacia Palms becomes the first resort of its kind across the Club Mahindra Portfolio.

The transformation of Acacia Palms into an all-women-run resort underlines Club Mahindra's unwavering commitment to gender diversity, inclusion, and women empowerment in the hospitality industry.

From resort operations to the guest services, every aspect of the resort is managed by a team of talented and dedicated women. Many of these employees come from diverse hospitality backgrounds, with several of them stepping into roles for the first time in areas such as security, engineering, general technicians (electrical, mechanical), horticulture, food production and kitchen stewarding. This initiative not only provides them with invaluable opportunities to develop their skills but also empowers them to build meaningful careers and thrive within the hospitality industry. It is also aimed at fostering a more inclusive and equitable workplace while setting a benchmark in the global hospitality industry.

Club Mahindra is actively partnering with local women entrepreneurs and artisans to integrate their skills and products into the resort offerings, promoting community upliftment and sustainable development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News