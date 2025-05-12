Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2025.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2025.

Ginni Filaments Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 33.24 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17325 shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 92.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2975 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 885.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3435 shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd exploded 19.99% to Rs 440.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 456 shares in the past one month.

Indowind Energy Ltd jumped 17.51% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95301 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navin Fluorine Intl Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 95 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Finance Minister highlights critical role of banking and financial sector in ensuring economic stability during heightened geopolitical tensions

Sensex zooms over 2,361 pts; metal shares shine

India gets upgraded to 'BBB' with a 'Stable' trend, reflects strength in structural reforms

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story