Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2025.

Ginni Filaments Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 33.24 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17325 shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 92.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2975 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 885.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3435 shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd exploded 19.99% to Rs 440.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 456 shares in the past one month.

Indowind Energy Ltd jumped 17.51% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95301 shares in the past one month.

