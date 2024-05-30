Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMM Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CMM Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.99% to Rs 75.87 crore

Net profit of CMM Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.99% to Rs 75.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 133.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales75.8752.69 44 133.19107.68 24 OPM %1.53-46.56 -1.51-23.20 - PBDT1.35-24.89 LP 2.30-27.28 LP PBT0.52-25.74 LP 0.64-29.08 LP NP0.03-25.53 LP 0.21-28.77 LP

