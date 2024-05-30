Sales rise 74.61% to Rs 22.42 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.61% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 121.83% to Rs 45.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

22.4212.8445.6320.5765.1214.1072.9346.1412.830.4926.592.3612.820.4826.552.323.31-37.8513.34-36.44

