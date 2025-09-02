Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India announces change in senior management

Coal India announces change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coal India announced that Anand has joined as Executive Director (Mining/Production) upon his promotion & have become Senior Management Personnel (Executive Director- One level below the Board) of Coal India.

Anand aged about 53 years is a Mining Engineer with 1st class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency and MBA. Anand has joined Coal India on 07 July 1993 and has over 30 years of experience in the field of Mining Operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

G E Shipping signs deal to buy Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier

Landmark Cars inks pact with M&M for new showroom in Landmark Cars

Fortis Healthcare inks 15-year lease agreement for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida

CG Power climbs more than 11% in 3 days

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story