Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G E Shipping signs deal to buy Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier

G E Shipping signs deal to buy Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) said that it has contracted to buy a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of about 81,922 deadweight tonnage on 02 September 2025.

The 2016 built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet by Q3 FY26.

The companys current owned fleet stands at 38 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 12 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.04 million deadweight tonnage. The companys current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

In addition to this contract, the company has 1 secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier contracted to buy in July25 and 1 Suezmax crude carrier, which was contracted to buy in Aug25. Both these ships are also expected to join the fleet by Q3 FY26.

The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

Post delivery of these 3 vessels, the company will have 41 vessels aggregating 3.37 million deadweight tonnage.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company is India's largest private sector shipping service provider, with a strong presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: dry bulk carriers and tankers.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.86% to Rs 504.50 crore on a 20.34% fall in revenue to Rs 1201.47 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip lost 0.01% to end at Rs 955 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landmark Cars inks pact with M&M for new showroom in Landmark Cars

Fortis Healthcare inks 15-year lease agreement for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida

CG Power climbs more than 11% in 3 days

Emami Paper Mills appoints Sushil Kumar Khetan as new CEO

Government Extends Export Obligation Period from 6 months to 18 months for Chemical Products under Quality Control Orders

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story