Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 132.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 132.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 322.41 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 132.83% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 322.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 119.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.64% to Rs 1047.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales322.41208.97 54 1047.96656.45 60 OPM %57.6958.42 -59.4855.97 - PBDT65.8539.89 65 214.09101.47 111 PBT55.9533.66 66 178.7683.83 113 NP32.6914.04 133 119.3439.78 200

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

