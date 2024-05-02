Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 832.70 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 3.04% to Rs 77.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 832.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 246.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 2567.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1957.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales832.70697.46 19 2567.821957.34 31 OPM %14.0014.01 -18.0619.31 - PBDT132.14106.88 24 512.51410.25 25 PBT89.5465.69 36 354.81255.96 39 NP77.5375.24 3 246.21188.25 31

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

