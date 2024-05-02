Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 832.70 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 3.04% to Rs 77.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 832.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 246.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 2567.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1957.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

