Coal India Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 477.9, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 2.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39339.65, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

