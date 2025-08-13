Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.89% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 387.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24620.3. The Sensex is at 80549.18, up 0.39%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34741.45, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 383.2, up 0.54% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.89% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

