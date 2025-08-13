Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.27% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 55.45% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 71.27% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.8516.8844.9529.272.365.202.205.051.473.30

