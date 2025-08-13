Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Yatra Online surged 13.64% to Rs 156.30, extending gains for the third straight session.The stock has soared 60.71% over the past three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 95.87 on 8 August 2025, following robust first-quarter results announced post market hours on the same day.
The company's net profit jumped nearly four-fold year-on-year to Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was up 5% from Rs 15.2 crore in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from operations surged 108% YoY to Rs 209.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 100.8 crore in Q1 FY25, though it slipped 4% QoQ from Rs 219 crore in Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27% sequentially and 297% year-on-year.
EBITDA rose 245% YoY to Rs 24.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 7 crore, while margin improved to 21% from 9% a year earlier. On a sequential basis, EBITDA was up 4% from Rs 23.2 crore in Q4 FY25, with margins stable.
The strong earnings were fuelled by sustained momentum in the corporate travel segment and higher-margin hospitality and packages (H&P) business, supported by MICE and standalone hotel cross-selling to existing customers.
Yatras corporate travel business signed 34 new customers in the quarter, with an annual billing potential of Rs 200 crore.
The company said it continues to make strong progress toward sustained profitability despite macro headwinds from geopolitical tensions, tariffs and an unfortunate air crash that weighed on travel volumes.
Yatra Online is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app