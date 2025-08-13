Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Yatra Online surged 13.64% to Rs 156.30, extending gains for the third straight session.

The stock has soared 60.71% over the past three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 95.87 on 8 August 2025, following robust first-quarter results announced post market hours on the same day.

The company's net profit jumped nearly four-fold year-on-year to Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was up 5% from Rs 15.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 108% YoY to Rs 209.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 100.8 crore in Q1 FY25, though it slipped 4% QoQ from Rs 219 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27% sequentially and 297% year-on-year. EBITDA rose 245% YoY to Rs 24.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 7 crore, while margin improved to 21% from 9% a year earlier. On a sequential basis, EBITDA was up 4% from Rs 23.2 crore in Q4 FY25, with margins stable. The strong earnings were fuelled by sustained momentum in the corporate travel segment and higher-margin hospitality and packages (H&P) business, supported by MICE and standalone hotel cross-selling to existing customers. Yatras corporate travel business signed 34 new customers in the quarter, with an annual billing potential of Rs 200 crore.