Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the third trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 226.02 points or 0.28% to 80,461.48. The Nifty 50 index added 108.40 points or 0.44% to 24,607.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.41%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,068 shares rose and 1,800 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.02% to 12.22. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,662.60 at a premium of 55.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,607.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.7 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.34% to 22,045.35. The index added 3% in the three trading session.
Alkem Laboratories (up 4.44%), Abbott India (up 2.75%), Laurus Labs (up 2.25%), Granules India (up 1.85%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.66%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.53%), Cipla (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.12%), Lupin (up 0.98%) and Natco Pharma (up 0.71%) added.
On the other hand, Ipca Laboratories (down 2.08%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.34%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.54%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.93%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Hybrid Urja has secured Rs 3,184 crore in long-term financing from REC for a 280 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project contracted with NHPC.
Cochin Shipyard rose 0.47%. The company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures jumped 7.15% after the company reported 79% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
