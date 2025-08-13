ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 975.56 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 23.08% to Rs 122.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 99.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 975.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 945.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.975.56945.7613.4914.69196.86162.50164.15133.53122.3899.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News