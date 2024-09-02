Coal India production slides 12% YoY to 46.1 MT in Aug'24

Coal India (CIL) has recorded 11.9% decrease in coal production to 46.1 million tones (MT) in August 2024 from 52.3 million tones in August 2023.

The companys coal offtake for August 2024 was 52.1 million tones in August 2024, representing an 11.8% decrease from 59.1 million tonnes recorded in August 2023.

For the period from April 2024 to August 2024, the companys total coal production and total coal offtake aggregates to 290.4 MT (up 3.2% YoY) and 310 MT (up 1.4% YoY), respectively.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.13% stake in the company.