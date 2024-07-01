Coal India Limited (CIL) raised its coal production to 189.3 million tonnes (MTs) in the first quarter ending, June FY 2025. This was 13.8 MTs more in volume terms compared to corresponding quarter of FY 2024 posting nearly 8% growth. Production during last fiscal's same period was 175.5 MTs.

Moving past the target of 189.2 MTs CIL achieved 100 percent satisfaction in Q1 of the current fiscal year. While all the seven producing arms of CIL achieved positive growth, five of them have breached their respective targets.

CIL's output for the month of June 2024 rose to 63 MTs, growing by around 9% over last year's June when it produced 58 MTs. The month's output increase in volume terms was a strong 5 MTs.

On the back of a strong production growth and increased coal loading, CIL's total supplies shot up to 198.4 MTs during April-June 2024 with 6% year-on-year growth. The increase of 11.4 MTs in absolute numbers came over a high base of 187 MTs.

At a time when the power demand in the country is spiking up, CIL's supplies to the coal fired plants grew by 4% to 160 MTs during Q1 FY 2025, with a year-on-year jump of 6 MTs. CIL's off-take to thermal power plants was 154 MTs in the same period of FY 2024.

CIL's supplies to non-power sector at 38.4 MTs logging a 16% growth, during the referred period, were an all-time high for Q1 of any year to date. This sector was supplied 33 MTs in April-June 2023. The growth for the month of June 2024 alone was 23% at 13.4 MTs.

On an average CIL loaded 325.7 rakes per day to power sector during the first three months of the current financial year. This was 19 rakes more per day compared to 306.7 rakes that CIL loaded in the first quarter FY 2024 marking a growth of 6%. This includes loading from CIL's own sidings, private washeries and goods sheds. One rakes corresponds to approximately 4,000 tons of coal.

The total average coal loading registered a healthy double digit growth of 10.3% y-oy at 367.2 rakes/day. For the comparative period of last year the same was 333.

Coal inventory at CIL's pitheads stood at 81.5 MTs at the end of the first quarter FY 2025, 40% higher than 58 MTs for the comparative period of last year, providing sufficient buffer to meet any sudden gush in demand.

